MONESSEN – Three Monessen residents and another from Fayette County have been charged with burglary stemming from a home invasion in the city two weeks ago.
Monessen police said the incident happened about 10 a.m. Feb. 14 after Aaron Essley Jackson Jr., 27, called the victim, Tomeka Hairston, asking if he could pick up his clothes from her residence in the 100 block of Elm Street.
Hairston then heard loud banging on her door, and when she opened it, Candice Marie Jackson, Brittany Keona Corbett and Shantell Monique Ford pushed her aside and assaulted her, according to the affidavit.
Candice Jackson, 30, and Corbett, 26, are from Monessen while Ford, 23, lives in Dunbar Township. They each face additional charges of trespassing and harassment, charging documents show.
Aaron Jackson, also of Monessen, faces allegations he kicked in the door and ran to the back of the residence. They left in a teal Dodge Charger after the victim said she was calling the police, the affidavit states. He also is facing a trespassing charge.
Senior District Judge Jesse J. Cramer signed warrants Friday for the arrests of the four suspects.