Two juveniles are among four people facing attempted murder charges in Thursday’s shooting at a Carmichaels gas station that left three hospitalized.
Kobe Lee Cramer, 18, of 406 Reservoir Road, Dunbar Township; Vincent Edward Pratt, 16, of 109 Black Oak Road, Redstone Township, and siblings Marquis Noah Curry-Jones, 17, and Joshua Allen Curry-Jones, 19, both of Uniontown, are charged in the shooting of Christopher McKenzie, 16, of Carmichaels, who remained hospitalized Friday in stable condition, state police said.
Joshua and Marquis Curry-Jones were shot in the right arm and left leg, respectively. They were also hospitalized.
The juveniles in the case are being charged as adults.
Court documents allege the four were involved in a gunfight at the Circle K, 202 W. George St., about 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
State police said surveillance footage from the gas station showed the four pull up to a gas pump. McKenzie appears on the footage as approaching their vehicle, taking items from the passenger side and fleeing to the entrance of the store, according to court records.
Pratt, and Joshua and Marquis Curry-Jones chased after McKenzie and assaulted him outside the front door of the business, police said. Police said they kicked and punched him.
The three began walking away from McKenzie, who rose to his feet and began firing a pistol, court documents state. Pratt appeared to be holding a pistol while running back to the car, the complaint states, and then all four defendants got back inside their vehicle.
Police said McKenzie could be seen flinching in security footage, as though he had been hit by return fire. McKenzie then ran out of view of the cameras.
Police found a trail of blood leading from the front of the Circle K around the rear side of the building and then across the street. The trail led to 105 N. Market St., where police found McKenzie. Police also found a .45-caliber handgun in a trash can outside the home.
Police said McKenzie had been shot in the face and was flown from the scene to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
McKenzie had not been charged in connection with the shooting Friday.
According to court records, shell casings were scattered in the parking lot. There appeared to be a bullet hole in the ice machine in front of the store. Police also found a bullet that had been fired from the suspects’ vehicle that struck a home in the 100 block of Vine Street, according to the complaint.
Cramer and Pratt were arraigned Friday morning before District Judge Glenn Bates, who denied both bond. The other two defendants have not been arraigned.
Pratt faces felony charges of attempted murder of the first degree, attempted voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, possession of a firearm by a minor, and misdemeanors of simple assault and reckless endangerment. The other three face mostly similar charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.
Charges against the Curry-Jones brothers were filed through District Judge Lee Watson’s office. Greene County District Attorney David Russo said Cramer and Pratt’s cases will be transferred to Watson.
Cramer is being held in the Greene County prison. Pratt was initially taken there but was expected to be transferred to a juvenile detention center. Russo said Pratt and Marquis Noah Curry-Jones will likely be held at a juvenile detention center.
“I would like to thank the diligent efforts of the Pennsylvania state police, in conjunction with Cumberland Township Police Department, for bringing this to a resolution,” Russo said.
“I would also like to state that this type of criminal behavior is endemic of a larger problem, and that problem will not be tolerated in Greene County.”
Russo said the shooting remains under investigation.
Cramer and Pratt are due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. March 16.