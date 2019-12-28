The Fort Pitt Museum, located in Point State Park in Pittsburgh, will temporarily close starting Wednesday for exhibition maintenance and updates. The museum will re-open to the public Feb. 1.
During the temporary closure, curators will clean the museum’s diorama depicting 18th-century Pittsburgh, which has been on view since the Fort Pitt Museum opened in 1969. Several newly acquired 18th-century powder horns will also be added to the museum’s second-floor exhibition.
The museum’s featured exhibition is “Pittsburgh, Virginia,” which explores how Pittsburgh nearly became a permanent part of Virginia and features a rare carved powder horn believed to be one of the earliest objects made in Pittsburgh.
The Fort Pitt Museum, built in a recreated bastion of the British fort originally constructed in 1759, focuses on the critical role that Western Pennsylvania played during the French and Indian War, the American Revolution, and the founding of Pittsburgh.
For more information, visit www.heinzhistorycenter.org.