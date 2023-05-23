Fort Cherry High School will hold commencement for 65 seniors at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, in the high school gymnasium. Student speakers include Sallee Jane Little, who is valedictorian; McKinley Goodwin, salutatorian; and Adam Wolfe, class president.
Little, daughter of Catherine and John Little of Hickory, is a member of the National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, Foreign Language Club, Media and served as president of Faith Fortifiers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.