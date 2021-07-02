Eighty-one seniors graduated from the Fort Cherry Class of 2021 during commencement ceremonies held June 11 at Fort Cherry High School.
Lane Miller served as valedictorian. A 2020 Harvard Book recipient, Miller graduated summa cum laude.
Miller was president of the National Honor Society and the junior and senior class. He was a member of the junior high school and senior high school Student Council. Miller served on the peer jury and the baccalaureate planning committee.
He was a member of the basketball and baseball teams, where he was named captain during his senior year.
He plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh, where he will major in finance.
Ayla Podrasky was named salutatorian. A summa cum laude graduate, she received the Aloysia Lowe Academic Scholarship at Seton Hill University and a Presidential Award for Academic Excellence.
She served as secretary of the National Honor Society and the band, and was a member of Faith Fortifiers, the chorus, and the concert and marching bands.
She served as track and field manager.
Podrasky plans to study abroad in Germany.