A former Washington Health System employee and three others have been charged with forging prescriptions between 2016 and 2019, attorney general Josh Shapiro announced today.
According to criminal complaints, Marissa Magnelli, while employed as a medical assistant, allegedly forged prescriptions for Hydrocodone, a Schedule II controlled substance.
Magnelli, along with Kenneth Bitkowski, Erika Stover and Edward Bulko, have been charged with varying number of counts of forgery, identity theft, criminal conspiracy and prohibited acts.
An investigation by Shapiro’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office found Magnelli allegedly used the names and forged the signatures of five physicians and physician’s assistants of Washington Health System and then provided those prescription to Magnelli’s now-husband Bitkowski, Stover, who is Magnelli’s daughter, and Bulko, who is Magnelli’s ex-boyfriend, to acquire the Hydrocodone.
Magnelli was terminated from her position in June.
“My office is committed to stopping the illegal diversion of prescription drugs that is fueling the opioid epidemic across Pennsylvania,” said Shapiro. “We are focused on combating this crisis by confronting it with a multidisciplinary approach–and cracking down on misuse of prescription medications is a major part of our efforts.”
Each defendant has surrendered and been arraigned, and each of them has been placed on $10,000 unsecured bond with preliminary hearings scheduled for Nov. 6.
The case is being prosecuted by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.