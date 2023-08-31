Vogel and Maimone

Courtesy of Department of Justice

Philip “Flip” Vogel II and Debra J. Maimone were sentenced in federal court Friday for their role in the Jan. 6 assault on Congress.

The former Washington County couple who entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 assault on Congress and stole government-issued gas masks were sentenced in federal court last week, although only one of them will serve prison time.

Philip “Flip” Vogel II and Debra J. Maimone appeared through video conferencing Friday morning before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, D.C., and were each given lighter sentences than what federal prosecutors had requested.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription