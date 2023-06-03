The former Washington County couple that entered the U.S. Capitol and stole government-issued gas masks during the Jan. 6 attack on Congress pleaded guilty in federal court Friday.
Philip “Flip” Vogel II and Debra J. Maimone appeared through video conferencing before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, D.C., and each pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of theft of U.S. property less than $1,000, according to court documents.
Vogel is originally from Houston, Pa., while his fiancée, Maimone, previously lived in the Burgettstown area. The couple was living in New Castle when they were charged in March 2021.
Vogel, 35, and Maimone, 29, were seen on surveillance cameras and a video posted on social media walking around the Capitol while stealing two police gas masks and an “escape hood” respirator meant to be used by elected officials in the event of a terrorist attack. Cellphone video recorded by Maimone also showed Vogel attempting to kick open an office door near the Senate gallery.
While in the “crypt” area of the Capitol, Vogel recorded a live video on the Parler social media page registered to Maimone in which both can be heard talking while inside the Capitol building.
“It’s amazing,” Maimone said as she pulled an American flag bandana down to reveal her face, according to court documents.
“Put your mask on. I don’t want them to see you,” Vogel responded.
Maimone also posted a comment on her Parler account about the couple’s experiences inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to court documents.
“I’m saying I was at the government building FULL OF TYRANTS and I WATCHED A TON of patriots that were fed up with being shot at flash banged and gassed for trying to peacefully protest!” the post read. “AND THEY TOOK THE CAPITAL THAT IS THE HOME OF THE PEOPLE AND PAYED (sic) FOR BY THE PEOPLE!”
Before going to the Capitol, Vogel and Maimone had earlier attended a rally in Washington, D.C., for former president Donald Trump in support of his falsehood that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Vogel and Maimone appeared for their plea hearing Friday morning through video conferencing, although audio of the proceeding was not made available for the public to listen to as it unfolded. Their attorneys did not respond to phone messages seeking comment Friday afternoon.
Both are free on $10,000 unsecured bond while they await sentencing by Moss at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 25. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence between two and eight months against Vogel due to his criminal history in Pennsylvania, and up to six months for Maimone.
At the time of their arrest, the couple owned and operated Vera General Contracting & Cleaning Services, which was previously based in McKees Rocks, but later moved to New Castle. It was not known where the couple has been living since they were charged more than two years ago.
