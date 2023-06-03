The former Washington County couple that entered the U.S. Capitol and stole government-issued gas masks during the Jan. 6 attack on Congress pleaded guilty in federal court Friday.

Philip “Flip” Vogel II and Debra J. Maimone appeared through video conferencing before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, D.C., and each pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of theft of U.S. property less than $1,000, according to court documents.

