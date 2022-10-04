Shalvey and Stottlemyer

This screenshot from a video taken during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol shows former Washington County residents Dale “DJ” Shalvey and Tara Stottlemyer on the floor of the Senate. The couple pleaded guilty in federal court Monday.

A former Washington County couple seen rummaging through government documents on the Senate floor during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty for their role in the riot.

Dale “DJ” Shalvey and Tara Stottlemyer pleaded guilty while appearing Monday afternoon before U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly in federal court in Washington, D.C., and will likely be sentenced to prison at a later date.

