A former Washington County couple accused of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was arraigned Friday on additional charges, while a federal judge also denied their request to possess a firearm to protect livestock on their poultry farm in North Carolina.
Dale “DJ” Shalvey and Tara Stottlemyer appeared by video conferencing for their arraignment before U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly in Washington, D.C., on a new superseding indictment that accuses Shalvey of attacking a police officer and stealing documents while the two of them were on the Senate floor.
Shalvey and Stottlemyer were operating a turkey farm in Centerville when they were accused of joining the assault on the Capitol. The couple has since married and now lives in Conover, N.C., where Stottlemyer is operating Free Folk Pastures poultry farm, according to North Carolina Department of Agriculture records.
Stottlemyer, who is a Charleroi native, requested a modification to her release that would allow her to own a firearm after at least one animal on her farm was killed recently, according to testimony at Friday’s hearing. The website for Free Folk Pastures shows they raise chickens, ducks and turkeys for sale.
“They have tried other means to protect the livestock,” Stottlemyer’s attorney, Myra Cause, said about unsuccessful attempts to stop wildlife from killing their animals. “They have tried other means to protect the livestock. This is not first blush.”
But Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Franks raised concerns about Stottlemyer possessing a firearm, especially as she faces felony federal charges and while living with Shalvey, who is accused of assaulting a D.C. Metro police officer at the Capitol. He added that Shalvey allegedly lied to federal investigators about attacking the police officer, which brings into question whether the couple could be trusted to ensure he wouldn’t come in possession of it.
“I have strong reservations that he could obtain the firearm,” Franks said. “I think there’s a level of trustworthiness than I have trouble with.”
Franks said pretrial service officers who are monitoring the couple said they also had reservations about Stottlemyer being allowed to have a firearm, and have suggested other options, such as traps, to stop wildlife from coming on their farm.
“It’s not fully clear as to whether she’s fully tried these other methods or if they don’t want to bring on any more birds without knowing they couldn’t protect them,” Kelly said while considering the defendant’s request.
Kelly denied Stottlemyer’s request over those concerns, although he said he was open to revisit it if her lawyers could put together a reasonable plan to ensure Shalvey would not have access to the firearm.
“Maybe there are a set of conditions that you can propose that would allay the concerns regarding (Shalvey),” Kelly said. “I don’t know what they would be, but maybe you can come up with them. ... I think it behooves you to come forward with something more concrete.”
Also during Friday’s hearing, Franks indicated that an additional indictment could be coming that includes a third defendant in the case, although that person wasn’t named in court.
The couple faces federal charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Shalvey, who is originally from Wheeling, W.Va., was allegedly seen on video rummaging through paperwork on Sen. Ted Cruz’s desk, while he is also accused of taking a letter from Sen. Mitt Romney addressed to then-vice president Mike Pence. He faces additional charges of civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; theft of personal property within special maritime and territorial jurisdiction; and false statements.
Shalvey was originally charged in March, while Stottlemyer was indicted in September. Their next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.