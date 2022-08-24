Stallings and Schwartz

This screenshot from a video allegedly shows Shelly Stallings and Peter Schwartz outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The former Uniontown couple is facing federal charges accusing them of showering pepper spray onto police officers guarding the building.

A former Fayette County woman accused of using pepper spray on police officers alongside her husband during the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year is planning to plead guilty this morning in federal court.

Shelly Stallings is scheduled for a hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., in which she is expected to plead guilty to all charges for her role in the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, although she’ll likely be sentenced at a later date.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In