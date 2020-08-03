The former Wired roller skating rink in South Strabane may soon be converted into a boutique winery.
Following a public hearing during a meeting Tuesday, township supervisors approved an amendment to the zoning ordinance that would recognize a boutique winery as a conditional use in the commercial district (C-2) where the rink is located, at 10 McCoy Lane.
In a separate resolution, the supervisors then approved a conditional use application for the proposed winery. It was a co-application by the rink owners, Clay and Julie Graham, and the winery owner Armen Geronian, according to township manager Brandon Stanick.
The winery will use the existing building and, according to testimony last week, will sit on the one-acre property. Geronian said there will be some vineyards planted for wine making and selling, but that it will be more for aesthetics than for agricultural production.
The applicants’ attorney, Michael Cruny, said the winery will offer wine tastings, tours and events. Geronian said he also plans to use the winery as an indoor venue for smaller weddings or birthday parties.
Attorney Tom Lonich represented some of the neighbors in the area who oppose the winery. He said that since wine is “manufactured,” it belongs in a manufacturing zone, not a commercial zone, especially not one surrounded by residential neighborhoods.
One of the neighbors, Nancy Gray, testified during the public hearing, saying that regardless of what the rink property is zoned, “it’s a residential neighborhood.”
“There has been no consideration for the residents, for our kids and our families,” she said.
Another neighbor who testified, Jessica McWreath, said she and her five children live close to the proposed winery.
“I want my kids to grow up in a peaceful, quiet neighborhood – that won’t happen with this establishment,” she said.
The supervisors and the township planning commission placed additional conditions on the winery, should its plans move forward with state approvals. Included is a condition that, should Geronian host wine tours from places like The Meadows Casino, customers are brought in vans, not large buses.
Julie Graham, the rink owner, could not be reached for comment following the meeting. She said during the public hearing that the rink hasn’t been open this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and hasn’t been open since last year.