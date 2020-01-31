A former law enforcement officer is headed to prison after pleading guilty to two crimes involving a child.
Trent Nelson Talbert, 59, of Hopewell Township, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court to aggravated indecent assault, a second-degree felony, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Judge Valarie Costanzo Wednesday sentenced Talbert to two and a half to to five years incarceration followed by four years supervision.
He was charged in February 2019 by state police for a series of sexual incidents involving a minor, which took place at his home in 2016 and 2018.
As a result of his plea and sentence, Talbert will also be subject to lifetime registration on the Megan’s Law/Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act registry.
The staff of Homeland Security Investigations was in the process of analyzing Talbert’s phone when his case was called for a pre-trial conference in advance of the upcoming February term.
Washington County hired Talbert in August 2017 as a deputy sheriff.
Assistant District Attorney John Friedmann said Talbert “at one point also worked for Houston Borough” as a police officer.