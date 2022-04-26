Former President Donald Trump will be stumping in Greensburg next week for celebrity doctor and U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to Trump’s website.
Trump is set to headline a “Save America” rally at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds at 8 p.m. Friday, May 6. Those interested in attending can register for tickets at Trump’s website, donaldjtrump.com.
The former president endorsed Oz earlier this month, as Oz and fellow GOP Senate candidate David McCormick brawl in a series of increasingly contentious television ads. The two candidates were set to appear on the same stage Monday night in a televised debate alongside fellow candidates Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos and Carla Sands. Polls before Trump’s endorsement either put McCormick and Oz in a dead heat, or gave McCormick a slight edge.
Trump has not yet endorsed a candidate in the unsettled GOP race to be Pennsylvania’s next governor, though he has urged the commonwealth’s Republican voters to not cast a ballot for former federal prosecutor Bill McSwain. Trump denounced McSwain because he said McSwain did not investigate purported election fraud in Philadelphia in the 2020 election, although there is no evidence that large-scale fraud took place there, or anywhere else in Pennsylvania.
Last weekend, Trump held a rally in Ohio in support of GOP U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, whom he has also endorsed.