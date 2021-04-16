A former Greene County Regional police officer accused of forging documents related to psychological examinations was sentenced to probation Wednesday afternoon by county Common Pleas Judge Lou Dayich.
Casey J. Perrotta, 39, of Donora, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of tampering with public records or information and was given the maximum sentenced: two years of probation, 60 hours of community service and a $500 fine, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, which prosecuted the case.
One count of forgery, tampering with records, and unsworn falsification to authorities was withdrawn, according to court documents.
The charges had been filed last June, when Greene County Regional Police Officer Spencer Griffith heard about Perrotta receiving similar charges for forging a doctor’s signature on his Elizabeth Borough co-worker’s psychological exam. Griffith told investigators that he suspected Perrotta, who had been his field training officer in 2019, may have forged his psychological exam, too.
According to court records, Perrotta used the same doctor’s name in the Greene County case and in Elizabeth, Dr. Michael Crabtree, a psychology professor at Washington & Jefferson College. Crabtree told investigators that he didn’t fill out forms for Perrotta and that the documents had been forged.
Perrotta, who had been hired by Elizabeth Borough in 2019, was fired in 2020. According to the attorney general’s office, he will be prohibited from serving as a police officer in Pennsylvania.