A former longtime North Belle Vernon councilman who spearheaded efforts to revive a town park died Friday from complications of COVID-19.

Robert J. “RJ” Sokol, 64, sought grants before being reelected to council in 2014 to restore the troubled Graham Street Park.

“His vision was to come in and change that, said borough Mayor Craig Ambrose.

“He dedicated himself to this municipality,” Ambrose said, referring to the small Mon Valley borough in Westmoreland County.

Sokol spearheaded efforts to clean up what has been renamed Community Bank Park and turn it into a better place for families, according to his obituary.

He posted on his Facebook account March 10 that his family “got hit hard and all at once” a few days after a relative stated there that they had tested positive for the virus.

The community came together in the park last week for a prayer vigil for Sokol after his condition turned critical. He died in UPMC Magee Pittsburgh.

Sokol, formerly of Fellsburg in Rostraver Township, was a dealer at Live! Casino in Greensburg at the time of his death. He also served on borough council from 1992 to 2007.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn, and son, Bobby.

