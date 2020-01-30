Former North Strabane Township supervisor Robert Balogh was appointed Tuesday to the role of emergency management coordinator, which he held while he was on the board.
The board named Balogh to the position, whose responsibilities include maintaining records and overseeing planning and training in the departments. The board agreed to his appointment in a 5-0 vote.
State law requires municipalities to have someone in the role. Township manager Andy Walz said the role is unpaid.
Balogh, a Republican, lost his old seat to Democrat Emily Holmes in November.