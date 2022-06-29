In a tearful statement before a Washington County judge Tuesday, the former treasurer for Cecil Township No. 2 Volunteer Fire Company in Muse apologized for stealing more than $30,000 from the department and blamed a gambling addiction.
Judge Valarie Costanzo ultimately sentenced Toni R. Zombeck, 68, of Cecil Township, to seven years of probation and six months on house arrest. She must also repay $32,279 to the fire department’s insurance company, Utica Insurance. Zombeck pleaded guilty to a felony charge of theft in March.
Zombeck and her son, Alan Zombeck, were charged in April 2021 for stealing more than $76,000 from the department since 2013. Alan Zombeck had served as the fire chief until December 2019.
At her sentencing Tuesday, Toni Zombeck described how an addiction to gambling, specifically buying Lottery tickets, drove her actions.
“In my heart I always thought when I did get that big win, I would pay back the fire department. It just never happened. Through my counseling, I found out how foolish I was to think I was going to win. I no longer play. I totally quit,” Zombeck said.
She went on to apologize to the fire department and residents of Cecil Township, saying she used bad judgment.
Before delivering the sentence, Costanzo said she felt Toni Zombeck’s remorse was genuine. She also remarked on Zombeck’s prior criminal history, or lack thereof, noting that Zombeck does not even have a traffic violation to her name.
“This a true zero,” Costanzo said.
Also as part of the sentence, Zombeck will have to submit to a county mental health evaluation and have no contact with the fire department.
Police said that Toni and Alan Zombeck made more than $45,000 in purchases over several years. An additional $15,170 was spent on utility car payments, cash back purchases and ATM withdrawals.
Toni Zombeck served as treasurer until November 2020. The fire department’s board conducted an internal investigation and handed those findings over to Cecil Township police.
Alan Zombeck pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft in January and was sentenced to 12 months’ probation and ordered to pay $14,280 in restitution, which he has done.