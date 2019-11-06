A former Monongahela police officer appeared to be in negotiations for a plea offer when he waived his indecent assault case Wednesday to Washington County Court.
Pittsburgh attorney Blaine Jones said his client, Dustin DeVault, 47, reached an "amicable resolution" with the state attorney general's office before he appeared before District Judge Jesse Pettit on charges of indecent assault, official oppression and obstructing the administration of law.
"He has nothing like this in his past, Jones said. "He's deeply disturbed by this."
The victim testified before a grand jury that DeVault, while in uniform, bear-hugged her from behind, force-kissed her in a Monongahela police cruiser and begged her for sex in the early hours of June 29, 2018.
The two first met in the summer of 2018 when DeVault pulled over her vehicle for having a burned-out taillight. He didn't issue her a ticket and later promised to help her become a police officer and get drug addiction treatment for a loved one.
DeVault, of Monongahela, allegedly invited her a few days later to visit him at the Finleyville substation where he showed her privileged information. At that time, she claimed she told him she was a lesbian.
He also was accused of lying to his supervisor about his involvement with the victim and encouraging a coworker on the police force to lie to protect him.
Harris was fired from his job and his coworker no longer was employed by the city, Monongahela police chief Kevin Harris has said.
Pettit ordered DeVault to have no contact with the victim before releasing him on $10,000 unsecured bond.