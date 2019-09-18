A former Monongahela police officer has been charged by the state attorney general's office with making unwanted sexual advances to a woman while he was on duty last year.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges Wednesday against Dustin Devault, 47, of Monongahela, indicating the officer took advantage of a woman in her early 20s who trusted him because of his position.
Devault first encountered the victim during the summer of 2018 during a traffic stop he initiated in Union Township, Shapiro stated in a news release. She said he stopped her car because it had a burned out taillight and no citation was issued to her.
The victim said she met with Devault and exchanged text messages several times after the traffic stop with the understanding he was going to help her become a police officer. She also believed he would help her seek treatment for a loved one who was suffering from a drug addiction, Shapiro stated.
Devault was accused of inappropriately touching the woman and asking her to have sex with him while he was in uniform, carrying a gun and driving an unmarked police cruiser during a meeting June 29, 2018.
“The victim turned to the defendant because he was a member of law enforcement and someone she should have been able to trust," Shapiro said.
The victim testified before a statewide grand jury.
“When you are in that situation, you just freeze," she said during testimony. "You don’t know what to do. He has a gun on him. He is a police officer. I just wanted to survive that moment.”
The grand jury also found Devault allegedly lied to his superiors about his involvement with the victim and also encouraged a co-worker to lie to protect him.
Monongahela eventually fired Devault, who has since taken a job as a part-time officer in nearby Forward Township and with Highmark, Shapiro said.
He faces charges of indecent assault, official oppression and obstructing the administration of law or other governmental function.