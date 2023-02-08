Sluganski Memorial

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Lori Corso, who owns Milly’s Hope Chest directly across from the Charleroi Area Police Department, printed homemade signs memorializing slain McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski and placed them in her shop windows Tuesday morning. Sluganski, who was shot and killed Monday afternoon while on patrol in McKeesport, previously worked for Charleroi Regional and Southwest Regional police departments in the Mon Valley.

The Mon Valley is mourning the loss of a police officer who previously worked for two regional departments in Washington County before leaving for a full-time job in McKeesport, where he was fatally shot while on patrol Monday afternoon.

Officer Sean Sluganski, 32, died and his partner was seriously wounded after they were both shot while trying to help a man apparently suffering from mental health issues.

Sean Sluganski

Sean Sluganski

