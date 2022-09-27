Court Gavel

A former sergeant at the Washington County jail pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Andrew Molinaro, 45, of Washington, pleaded guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine in federal court in Pittsburgh, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

