A former sergeant at the Washington County jail pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
Andrew Molinaro, 45, of Washington, pleaded guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine in federal court in Pittsburgh, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Molinaro was indicted in November 2020, along with 20 others who were involved in the trafficking operation. He resigned his position shortly after.
According to the release, the drug trafficking organization moved drugs from New Jersey to Washington County.
Molinaro was working as a sergeant in the intake department of the jail when the FBI began its investigation in April 2020. According to the release, he provided a member of the drug trafficking organization “sensitive information” to help that person evade law enforcement
Molinaro is due to be sentenced at 10 a.m. Jan. 19. He faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.
