A Canonsburg man is being charged with invasion of privacy and illegally using a wire or oral communications after being accused of placing a hidden camera in an employee bathroom at Pittsburgh’s West Penn Hospital last year.
Guy M. Caley, 52, of 13 Caley Drive, worked at the hospital and is alleged to have taped a small video camera to the side of a chair in a unisex bathroom on Dec. 17. According to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Pittsburgh Municipal Court, Caley admitted to placing the camera in the bathroom that day and on other occasions to capture audio and video images of fellow employees without their knowledge.
Caley told investigators he would take the camera home and download the images to his laptop computer. When asked why he placed the camera inside the bathroom, Caley told them he was “curious” about what he would capture on the camera, the complaint says.
Five unidentified victims are cited in the complaint. When police downloaded images from the camera, they saw Caley taping the camera to the side of the chair where it was found, according to the complaint.
Caley is no longer employed at the hospital.