A former Greene County sheriff was honored posthumously at a special bridge dedication ceremony Monday in Waynesburg.
The ceremony included an official unveiling of the bridge’s new name in honor of Brian Tennant, who served as sheriff and saved several lives in a January 2010 house fire, according to a news release from state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson.
Tennant, 35, died in February 2019 while undergoing treatment at UPMC-Shadyside hospital in Pittsburgh.
Tennant, who previously served as a Waynesburg police officer and volunteer firefighter, had served as sheriff since 2014 and was in the middle of his second term. He was diagnosed in early 2010 with an inoperable tumor on his brain stem.
“Brian exemplified what it means to be a hero and to go above and beyond the call of duty,” Snyder said in the release. “He served his community with honor and dedication, and this is just one way we can pay tribute to him and honor his memory.”
The bridge dedication ceremony, which took place near South Porter and East Lincoln streets in Waynesburg near the newly dedicated bridge, included local officials, the Tennant family and community members.
A representative from the office of state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, took part in the ceremony. The Rev. Cristy Wise provided the invocation, and the benediction was offered by the Rev. Dr. Lawrence Stratton from Waynesburg University.