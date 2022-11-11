Court Gavel

A former detective for the Greene County District Attorney’s office is accused of lying about serving in the military and holding various police training certificates, which helped him to be hired last year when he briefly worked there as a criminal investigator.

Timothy D. Nease Sr., 63, of Hickory, was charged Thursday by the same office he worked for during a two-week span in late June and early July before he quit mid-shift when he could not provide proper documents for his military and police history, according to court documents.

