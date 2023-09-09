James Brice

Paul Paterra/Observer-Reporter

Former Donora Police Superintendent James Brice has filed suit in U.S. District Court against the borough over his termination.

James Brice, 69, contends in the lawsuit that he was unjustifiably terminated, is a victim of age discrimination and his constitutional rights were violated. The suit states he has suffered emotional distress, damage to his reputation and economic damages, along with loss of employment and benefits.

