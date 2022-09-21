A former Donora man was sentenced to prison following his conviction on federal drug charges.
Jamie Lightfoot Sr. was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak for his role in two drug conspiracy cases, U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung announced Tuesday.
Lightfoot Sr., 51, is currently jailed at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in a separate case.
According to federal investigators, Lightfoot Sr. remained involved in a drug conspiracy with other co-defendants despite being incarcerated. Lightfoot Sr. was also involved in a conspiracy to smuggle steroids into prison while he was jailed.
The FBI and Pennsylvania State Police were assisted in the investigation by police departments in South Strabane, Elizabeth Borough, Penn Hills and Perryopolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.