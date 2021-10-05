Smithton police arrested a West Newtown man who claimed to be a Washington County sheriff’s deputy, a job he has not held in about 25 years.
Andreas J. Veneris, 53, of 227 Collinsburg Road, faces charges of impersonating a public servant, terroristic threats and receiving stolen property, all misdemeanors.
The incident took place about 5:45 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 300 block of Third Street, according to police. State Constable Adam Kujawa was meeting with Smithton resident Bennie Devone to discuss him retrieving belongings from his previous home following a domestic incident.
Veneris drove Devone to the meeting location. While the three argued, Veneris claimed to be a Washington County sheriff’s deputy and flashed a badge, court documents state.
Kujawa told police he did not feel immediately threatened by Veneris, but that he felt Veneris was “inducing him to submit to his attempts to sway the argument” in favor of Devone.
Police also spoke with Devone’s sister, who claimed that Veneris had threatened to “take care” of her. Kujawa told police he felt the threat to be credible.
In the criminal complaint, Smithton Police Chief Michael Natale reports that he contacted Washington County Sheriff’s Capt. Anthony Interval about Veneris.
Interval told Natale that he was “very familiar” with Veneris, whom he said was a deputy sheriff about 25 years ago. He was terminated, according to police.
According to police, Veneris was ordered to surrender any items that would identify him as a member of the sheriff’s department, and that anything still in his possession is considered stolen property.
Natale also stated in the complaint that he pulled Veneris over about two years ago after he ran a red light, and that he had claimed to be a sheriff’s deputy in that interaction as well.
District Judge Thomas Brletic sent Veneris to the Westmoreland County Prison on $5,000 bond. Veneris is scheduled to appear before Brletic at 10 a.m. Oct. 11 for a preliminary hearing.