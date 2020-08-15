A plea hearing for former Washington County clerk of courts Frank Scandale, scheduled for this month, has been postponed because his attorney is not available.
Senior Judge Gerald Solomon on Friday ordered that the next court appearance for Scandale, 52, of Canonsburg, take place in October when the defendant can be represented by attorney Michael DeRiso.
The former row officer was charged with several counts of theft and related crimes last November in connection with $97,000 that was missing from the clerk of court's accounts.
Scandale, who was voted out of office last November, remains free on $100,000 unsecured bond.