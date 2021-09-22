The wife of a former Bentleyville man who was allegedly seen on video rummaging through paperwork on the Senate floor during the Jan. 6 insurrection was arrested last week on federal charges accusing her of joining him in the attack on the U.S Capitol.
Tara Aileen Stottlemyer was arrested Sept. 14 and faces multiple charges after a grand jury returned a superseding indictment against both her and Dale “DJ” Shalvey in connection with the riot at the Capitol attempting to stop the certification of last year’s presidential election.
Stottlemyer is originally from Charleroi, but she moved to North Carolina with Shalvey after he was arrested in March on previous charges related to the case. The couple married earlier this year and now resides in Conover, N.C., according to federal court documents.
Her arrest became public Tuesday morning when Shalvey appeared for his arraignment in federal court in Washington, D.C., on the grand jury indictment that also named Stottlemyer as a defendant. She was indicted by the grand jury on July 28, but her case was sealed until her arrest in North Carolina last week.
Stottlemyer made her initial appearance in federal court by video conference Tuesday afternoon and was arraigned by U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui. She and Shalvey, both of whom pleaded not guilty Tuesday, are free while awaiting their cases to proceed.
Few details were released about what Stottlemyer is accused of doing while allegedly participating in the attack at the Capitol. The indictment accuses her and Shalvey of entering the U.S. Capitol Building to disrupt Congress from certifying the presidential election and spending time on the floor of the Senate and the adjacent cloakroom and lobby.
Shalvey was originally accused of rummaging through paperwork at the desk of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and also taking a letter from U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney addressed to then-Vice President Mike Pence. Shalvey is also accused of assaulting a police officer at the Capitol.
Video posted on The New Yorker magazine’s website shows a person whom federal investigators identified as Shalvey wearing a green rain coat and helmet while he and others allegedly rifled through documents on senators’ desks. At least two women wearing helmets can be seen near Shalvey in the video, although their faces are partially obscured by sunglasses, and federal investigators have not released photographs or surveillance video identifying Stottlemyer on the Senate floor.
According to court documents, Stottlemyer had been using a pre-paid “burner” cellphone since Jan. 6. Federal prosecutors asked for her indictment to be sealed “to avoid Stottlemyer fleeing from prosecution” before she could be arrested, court documents indicate. Stottlemyer said at the onset of her arraignment Tuesday that she still had not seen the six-count indictment before making her initial appearance.
Stottlemyer is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining on a floor of Congress; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Shalvey also faces those charges, along with additional counts of civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain offices; theft of personal property within special maritime and territorial jurisdiction; and two counts of making false statements.
Shalvey was raised in Wheeling but lived most recently in Bentleyville before moving to North Carolina. He and Stottlemyer recently operated a farm on land they leased in Centerville, and they were featured in a Nov. 13 article in the Observer-Reporter for their work raising turkeys. Their website and social media pages for the farm have since been removed from the internet.
Shalvey and Stottlemyer are set to appear in federal court again at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 19 before U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly.