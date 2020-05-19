CANONSBURG – A former Charleroi Regional police officer waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday on charges he stole evidence that he believed was a narcotic painkiller.
William Gardner, 39, who resigned from the department last week, will see his case move to Washington County Court of Common Pleas after he signed waiver forms before District Judge Michael L. Manfredi in North Strabane Township.
“In no way is this an admission of guilt,” said Gardner’s attorney, R. Anthony DeLuca of Pittsburgh.
DeLuca said he hoped to get some of the charges in the case dismissed.
“He’s OK. He wants to move on with his life,” DeLuca said.
State police began to investigate Gardner after suspicious text messages were discovered in January on a cellphone belonging to a Fayette County man after he died of a drug overdose, court records allege.
Gardner was arrested April 7 a week after being accused of stealing placebo oxycontin tablets and $47 while on duty from a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Gardner, of Jefferson Township in Fayette, was charged with misdemeanor charges of drug possession, obstruction, theft from a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, misappropriation of government property and receiving stolen property.
He is free on $5,000 unsecured bond.