The former Charleroi Borough manager, seeking council meeting minutes and an audio recording of a meeting, has won his right-to-know appeal filed through the state's Office of Open Records (OOR).

"The borough is required to provide the requested records to the requester within 30 days, or, in the alternative, a sworn affidavit or a statement made under the penalty of perjury demonstrating that the responsive records do not exist," appeals officer Catherine R. Hecker wrote in the ruling, issued Tuesday.

