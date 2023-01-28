A former Charleroi resident was sentenced Friday in federal court to 25 years in prison for receiving sexual images of a juvenile, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
Joey Leroy Barton, 52, pleaded guilty to two counts of receipt of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor. After 25 years, a judge also sentenced Barton to 12 years of supervised release.
According to the release, while Barton was living in Charleroi he began messaging a juvenile from Minnesota on Facebook. He received and attempted to receive sexual images in March and April of 2019.
Barton talked to the juvenile through November of that year, and had began making plans to meet the victim in person. According to the release, Barton also sent the victim sexual photos of himself and pornography.
