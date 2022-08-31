A former Cecil Township man will spend up to 36 months in a state correctional institute for the 2020 shooting of a juvenile boy.
Friends and family of Theodore Luke Krzywiecki, 67, packed the courtroom as Washington County Judge Valarie Costanzo prepared to hand down a sentence on two felony counts of aggravated assault and three misdemeanors of reckless endangerment.
Costanzo previously found Krzywiecki, who currently lives in Green Cove Springs, Fla., guilty of the charges at a non-jury trial in April. She also found him not guilty of two additional aggravated assault charges.
Costanzo sentenced Krzywiecki to 18 to 36 months for one aggravated assault charge, and 12 to 24 months for the other. The sentences will be served concurrently. He was also sentenced to a year of probation for each of the misdemeanor charges.
Krzywiecki’s son and a longtime friend testified on his behalf, describing Krzywiecki as a kind and generous man who acted wildly out of character on June 25, 2020. Also testifying on his behalf was Jeff Klink, a friend and former federal prosecutor.
“When I heard about this incident regarding why we’re here today, I have to say I was shocked. I have never heard any violent or threatening remarks from him or about him,” Klink testified.
Krzywiecki himself testified, and offered apologies to the victims and their families.
The day of the incident, Krzywiecki shot a rifle at three teenage boys who were throwing rocks. One was hit in the leg and transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.
David Shrager, Krzywiecki’s attorney, asked Costanzo to consider a lengthy period of house arrest, considering his otherwise lack of a criminal history and treatment for health issues.
Prior to delivering her sentence, Costanzo noted that while the victims did not speak at sentencing, they did provide victim impact statements. During the trial, Costanzo said that Krzywiecki provided a version of events that she did not find credible.
“This makes the court question the sincerity of his remorse,” Costanzo said.
