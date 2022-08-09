A former Carmichaels man who sent numerous violent text messages to multiple victims threatening to harm them and “kill hundreds of people” was sentenced Thursday to serve time in federal prison.
Kaleb Levicky, 24, was sentenced to 37 months in prison by U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan after he pleaded guilty March 22 in federal court in Pittsburgh to charges of cyberstalking and interstate communication of threats to injure.
Levicky sent numerous messages to a woman, her boyfriend and a friend through text messages and a social media app threatening to harm her throughout November 2020. Levicky apparently knew the woman and had previously sent her money using an internet banking app, according to court documents. He also sent gruesome photographs to the woman’s boyfriend and her friend, who lived in Arizona at the time, during various text messaging conversations with them.
He also threatened to kill another woman in December 2020, writing in graphic detail about how he planned to harm her. Levicky also said he planned to “kill hundreds of innocent people” at an unidentified college.
“It was supposed to happen last year until corona got in my way. I am committed to doing this and I will not de-escalate,” Levicky wrote in one message, signaling his intention to attack a fraternity in March 2021.
He later allegedly made threatening comments to a third unidentified person during that same time period. However, he did not plead to the charge related to that incident.
Investigators did not identify a motive or explain his relationship with any of the victims.
FBI agents said Levicky had already purchased numerous firearms that he mentioned in text messages to the victims. They were confiscated following his arrest in December 2020 and he was indicted the following month.
Court documents indicated Levicky has a history of mental health issues and became involved in unsavory online communities that fostered his threatening behavior.
Levicky has been jailed since his arrest in December 2020, so he will be given credit for time served. Once his prison sentence is completed, he’ll be required to undergo three years of supervised release. He is also to have no contact with any of the people he had sent threatening messages to in late 2020.
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.