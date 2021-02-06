Demolition began this week on the former Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge at 122 N. Central Ave., Canonsburg. The borough had purchased the unused building last year. Borough council decided to demolish the building and use the lot for public parking.
Former Canonsburg Eagles Lodge demolished
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
