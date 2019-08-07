CANONSBURG – A large group of former baseball players at Canon-McMillan High School came together Sunday for a wiffle ball tournament to raise money for a friend with a rare form of cancer.
The event at Falconi Field raised more than $3,000 for Mitch Barton, 21, who is being treated for Ewing’s sarcoma in a district where five others have been diagnosed with the disease.
“I think it’s incredible,” Barton said at the event that drew 23 teams to play a variation of baseball.
“It’s the least we can do,” said Jacob Davey, 20, of Canonsburg, an organizer of the fundraiser.
Barton, of North Strabane Township, has undergone nine rounds of treatments for the type of cancer that attacks soft tissue and bone.
His mother, Christine Barton, said it’s wonderful that these “ballplaying buddies” showed up to support her son.
“The support of this community is what keeps us going,” she said.