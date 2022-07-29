A former Canon-McMillan volunteer coach was convicted last week in Pittsburgh on numerous child porn, sex assault and rape charges stemming from separate cases in Washington and Allegheny counties.
Anthony Lee Fletcher, 38, of Crafton, was convicted July 20 during a non-jury trial before Allegheny County Judge Jill Rangos in which he was charged with hundreds of sexual crimes.
Fletcher was arrested in May 2021 after state police said he installed a hidden camera in a gymnasium bathroom at The Armory Youth Center in Canonsburg and filmed three girls undressing. He was not an employee or volunteer at the center, but apparently was able to access the bathroom as a contractor renting space in the building. State police investigators also found videos at his home of him sexually assaulting a woman while she was unconscious.
The two separate cases from Washington and Allegheny counties were merged together and went through the Court of Common Pleas in Allegheny County.
Fletcher was brought on as a volunteer softball coach for Canon-Mac in March 2019 and then to a similar volunteer position with the football team that August, according to school board meeting minutes posted on the district’s website.
School Superintendent Michael Daniels said Fletcher is no longer involved with the district’s sports activities, although he declined to say when he left his volunteer role. However, the school board approved the termination of an unnamed “non-professional employee” on May 27, 2021, just days after Fletcher’s arrest.
Daniels said he could not comment on Fletcher due to personnel reasons. None of the accusations included in court documents involved the school district or students.
Fletcher was convicted by Rangos last week on six felony counts of filming prohibited sex acts, three felony charges of child pornography and three misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy in the Canonsburg case. He was convicted of 170 separate charges in the Allegheny County case involving the unconscious rape victim. His public defender, Art Ettinger, declined to comment Thursday.
Rangos is scheduled to sentence Fletcher at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 18 at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh.
