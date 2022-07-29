20210516_loc_fletcher.jpg

Anthony Lee Fletcher

A former Canon-McMillan volunteer coach was convicted last week in Pittsburgh on numerous child porn, sex assault and rape charges stemming from separate cases in Washington and Allegheny counties.

Anthony Lee Fletcher, 38, of Crafton, was convicted July 20 during a non-jury trial before Allegheny County Judge Jill Rangos in which he was charged with hundreds of sexual crimes.

