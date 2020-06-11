The criminal case of a former business manager from Canonsburg who is charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of tampering with records is headed to Washington County Court for further action.
Jessica Bradshaw, 35, of First Street, Canonsburg, was office and property manager for Washington Psychological Services and several real estate entities from 2011 to 2018.
In October of that year, a tenant reported to owner Dr. Michael Crabtree that he or she was behind in payment of rent, but Bradshaw’s records showed the tenant’s payment history to be up-to-date.
Crabtree conducted an internal audit revealing approximately 18 months of fraudulent bookkeeping entries for rent and utility payment receipts totaling about $114,000, according to court documents.
During the same period, a 3% fee that was to be charged to tenants who used a credit card to make payments went uncollected.
As a result, city police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause in March that Crabtree had to pay out-of-pocket for repairs to properties, utility bills and credit card fees that would otherwise have been covered by rental payments or by tenants.
Crabtree also incurred an undetermined overpayment of income tax based on the fraudulent bookkeeping.
Bradshaw was charged with making no fewer than 177 fraudulent bookkeeping entries to hide her failure to collect money that was due.
The rental entities were C&W Realty, East Maiden Realty, South Wade Realty and West Pike Realty. City police, in court documents, said Mary Pillow is a co-owner.
The case was called Monday before District Judge Robert Redlinger of Washington, who ordered Bradshaw held for court. She remains free on $5,000 unsecured bond and has a formal arraignment scheduled for late July.