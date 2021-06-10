Coal Miner
A Murray-owned longwall coal mine based near Brave that straddles the Pennsylvania-West Virginia state line will close later this summer.

Monongalia County Resources Inc. filed a WARN notice with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry this month announcing it will lay off 180 workers as it permanently closes the former Blacksville No. 2 mine, which is located in Greene and Monongalia counties.

The first stage of layoffs are expected to occur from Aug. 9 to 23, while the second stage of layoffs will be completed by Sept. 21, according to the WARN notice.

Murray Energy purchased the mine – and four other longwall mines in West Virginia – from Consol Energy in October 2013 for $3.5 billion. The mine is currently operated by American Consolidated Natural Resources, Inc., which is the company that emerged after Murray Energy’s bankruptcy proceedings last year.

