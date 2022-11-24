Floyd Marasco celebrated his 100th birthday Monday as he was serenaded with a chorus of “Happy Birthday” by some of his fellow residents at Presbyterian Senior Care at Southmont in Washington.
But to the former Tylerdale barber and longtime pastor of Friendship Community Church, it was just another day.
“It feels just like another birthday,” the centenarian said. “I don’t feel extra old. I’m happy for it. I had nothing special in mind. It came to me naturally. I accepted my 100th birthday like my 98th birthday. It’s just another day ahead. I was very thankful for the health God gave me. I feel great, healthy as ever.”
Marasco was born Nov. 21, 1922, in Piney Fork, Ohio, and moved to Washington when he was 3 years old. He is a World War II veteran who was honorably discharged Feb. 11, 1943, as a recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Medal and Victory Medal.
After his discharge, Marasco attended Washington & Jefferson College for two years, then joined his father and brother at Marasco’s Barbershop in Tylerdale. He also served in the Christian Church of North America, as pastor of the Richeyville Community Church, and finally, as pastor of Friendship Community Church in Washington for 40 years, from 1965 to 2005.
Friendship Community Church celebrated its former pastor’s birthday with a service and luncheon Nov. 13.
Benjamin Marasco, Floyd’s great-nephew who is now associate pastor at Friendship Community Church, said the service was attended by about 100 people.
“It was great,” he said. “There were elements when everyone could hear him chuckle. Everyone who knows him knows he likes to sing, so he sang some songs. He was a master at sharing the gospel with little trinkets, especially with children. All the little children came up and sang him ‘Happy Birthday.’”
Family members in attendance said it was, indeed, a special day in which many tears were shed as Marasco offered the benediction.
“We wheeled him around and he gave the benediction as if he had done it years ago,” said his daughter, Paula Stout. “He had everybody in tears. He also gave the blessing for the meal. Hearing his voice touched so many people. His prayers are so deep and so meaningful, even to this day. His faith is so close to him and his relationship with his God is so amazing.”
“After the benediction, you could should just see people wiping their eyes,” added Benjamin Marasco. “He has this voice about him, especially whenever he prays. Folks had this sense of feeling their legacy of how he not impacted their lives but in some cases, their parents’ lives.”
Floyd Marasco acknowledges the importance of religion in his life.
“My religious faith in God was very real,” Marasco said. “As a result of that, my church life was also very real.”
Marasco was married to Joan Pallette Marasco for 68 years until her death in 2014. He became a resident of the senior care facility that year.
The couple had five children: Rebecca, who died in 1990; Christine Sechler of Confluence, Paula Stout of Washington, Floyd Marasco Jr. of Washington, and Dr. Amy Simpson of Murrysville. He has five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a sister, Mary, of Washington, and many nieces, nephews and cousins in America and overseas.
In 1979, Marasco traveled to Italy and met some of extended family.
“I can’t forget that,” Marasco said. “It was wonderful to meet my relatives. I enjoyed it very much. I spoke at two Italian services.”
Sechler said her father has meant so much to many people.
“More than words can explain,” she said. “He is endearing to many because he has led them to know Jesus. That’s why he’s special. He thinks of others’ futures before he thinks of his own.”
Floyd Marasco also was a regular contributor to the Observer-Reporter with weekend sermonettes. In his 80s, he penned a book called “Tylerdale.... As I Remember It.”
“There are still people today who keep asking for that book,” said Gary Stout, Marasco’s son-in-law. “It’s gained a real presence for people who grew up in Tylerdale or knew people who grew up in Tylerdale. It gave all these vignettes of people who lived there and their history.”
Through a century of living, Marasco does have a message that he would like to share.
“Make the best of life,” he said. “Don’t forget your Lord Jesus. Remember the Lord.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.