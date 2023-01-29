Ford of Uniontown recently made a $3,500 donation to Honey's Helping Hand Corp. to help the group with its food drive.
"It means the world to us," said Edna "Honey" Brown, who founded the nonprofit organization in 2018. "We can get a lot of stuff done in the organization. A lot of it comes out of our own pocket like gas and things that we need. It took a burden off us. We'll be able to do things we need to do."
Honey's Helping Hands holds food giveaways Mondays and Thursdays at 2 p.m. at Bierer Wood Acres in Uniontown. The organization also holds clothing giveaways as well.
"We are a free food and clothing giveaway," Brown said. "Anyone can come, and if they need food and if we have it available they can have it. We give it to whoever's in need. We don't ask about your personal life. If you're in that line to get food, we give you a box."
Brown said the group gives out an average of 60 to 70 boxes of food during each of its giveaways.
Honey's Helping Hands receives donations from a number of organizations including 412 Food Rescue, Fayette Community Action, Olive Garden, Sheetz, Shop n' Save, Giant Eagle and Mill Street Merchants.
"We have a lot of people that donate to us," Brown said. "We have quite a few vendors."
