Honey's Helping Hands

Honey's Helping Hands volunteers hold a check symbolizing the $3,500 donation received from Ford of Uniontown. From left are Carol VanSickle, Cedric Ross, Linda McClain, Barry Tolner, Christine Homer, Deborah Spencer and Edna "Honey" Brown.  

Ford of Uniontown recently made a $3,500 donation to Honey's Helping Hand Corp. to help the group with its food drive.

"It means the world to us," said Edna "Honey" Brown, who founded the nonprofit organization in 2018. "We can get a lot of stuff done in the organization. A lot of it comes out of our own pocket like gas and things that we need. It took a burden off us. We'll be able to do things we need to do."  

