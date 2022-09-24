Editor's Note

Anastasia Zahorna, 22, began working as a journalist in Kyiv, Ukraine, at age 15, even before her university studies. This is the story – in her own words – of how she and her family, her fiancé and his family fled to safety through Ukraine, Romania, Hungary, Poland, Spain, Mexico and eventually to the United States.

They arrived in Peters Township in May and have become part of a growing community of Ukrainians in the greater Pittsburgh area. Zahorna is currently taking classes to improve her English with the Literacy Council of Southwestern Pennsylvania. She wrote this story with the assistance of her tutor, Parker Burroughs, who until his retirement was executive editor of the Observer-Reporter.

I never thought that I would have to live through a war – the war in my country that forced me to leave home and travel thousands of kilometers from relatives and friends. For me, as well as for millions of Ukrainians, it all started on Feb. 24. I woke up at 6 a.m. when my beloved said, “Nastia, it has begun.” I still did not understand the scale of what was happening, even when I saw the smoke through the window. I remember imagining the impossible, that the smoke was just morning fog. No, it was smoke from a Russian rocket that fell two kilometers from us.

I was born and lived all my 22 years in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. This city is wonderful with its history, architecture, and people – life before the war. It was terrible to watch, how in a matter of hours this best place on the planet turned into an environment of panic and fear.

