From wiener dog races to face painting to food, food, food, there was something for everyone at last weekend’s Greater Pittsburgh Food Truck Festival at Hollywood Casino at the Meadows. The event, sponsored by the Observer-Reporter, featured a feast of food truck fare, ranging from donuts to seafood, and everything in between. “The support from the community and surrounding areas was astounding,” said Carole DeAngelo, director of advertising and events for newspaper. “What a wonderful weekend it was and we are so thankful to everyone for making it happen.”
