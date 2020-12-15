A drive-by food distribution sponsored by the Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 300 Pike St., Meadow Lands, is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, when the first 100 families will be given one bag of food per car.

