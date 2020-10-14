Fruits and Vegetables

Produce, meat and dairy items will be distributed to those in need from 1 to 2:30 p.m. each Thursday through Oct. 29 at Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse; Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.; and Faith Chapel, 9 Lawrence St., Lawrence.

No registration is required, and the distribution will take place while supplies last. All required precautions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus will be implemented at these sites. This event is made possible through the combined efforts of Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome, the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association and the financial support of the community at large.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription