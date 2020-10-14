Produce, meat and dairy items will be distributed to those in need from 1 to 2:30 p.m. each Thursday through Oct. 29 at Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse; Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.; and Faith Chapel, 9 Lawrence St., Lawrence.
No registration is required, and the distribution will take place while supplies last. All required precautions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus will be implemented at these sites. This event is made possible through the combined efforts of Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome, the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association and the financial support of the community at large.