Three Canonsburg area churches will host a drive-thru food distribution of lunch items and fresh produce from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday: Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St.; Faith Chapel Community Church, 9 Lawrence St., Cecil Township; and St. Oscar Romero Parish Holy Rosary Church site, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse.
No registration is required. Food will be available while supplies last. All required precautions to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus will be implemented at these sites.
This event is made possible through the combined efforts of Mayor David Rhome, the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association, the financial support of the community at large and Monteverde's Produce.