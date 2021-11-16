The Greater Washington County Food Bank, a division of Food Helpers, will hold a turkey distribution from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday in Washington Crown Center’s Sears parking lot and at the Valley Skating Center in Donora.
Food Helpers opened registration for the Thanksgiving meal at the beginning of this month. Within one week, more than 1,000 households in Washington County and the Mon Valley had signed up.
“Food Helpers is excited to be able to make such a large impact on our community. Greater Washington County Food Bank, our flagship program, continues the tradition of serving Washington County during the holidays with special distributions,” said George Omiros, CEO of Food Helpers, in a news release. “We felt it was vital to go above and beyond for our communities in the Mon Valley. This ceremonious meal allows families to create meaningful and lasting memories with their loved ones. We aren’t just distributing turkeys, we are distributing love and joy.”
The distribution, which will feed more than 4,000 food-insecure Washington and Mon Valley residents, is made possible in part through a $250,000 matching grant from Washington County Community Foundation’s Community CARE Fund Challenge.
Washington Area Humane Society is also providing pet food and supplies to families in need with pets.