The Greater Washington County Food Bank, a division of Food Helpers, will hold its Thanksgiving meal distribution on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at three Washington County locations.
Food Helpers will serve 1,800 families – up from 1,500 families the organization served during its spring distribution – providing Thanksgiving dinner for about 7,200 food-insecure adults, children and seniors.
“This year we have seen the numbers of those we serve increase consistently each month. As families try to return to normalcy after living through the pandemic, they are being faced with the financial burden of cost increases to nearly everything, including food and fuel. Sadly, an already minimal food budget is decreased for these families again,” said George Omiros, president and CEO of Food Helpers.
Each Thanksgiving meal will contain a turkey, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie filling, and a pie crust.
Registration for the meal pickup is required and can be done online at www.foodhelpers.org/thanksgiving or by calling 724-632-2190, ext. 124. There is a limit of one meal per household.
Distributions will be held at Washington Wild Things Park in Washington, the Mon Valley location will be at Roll R Way Donora Skate Center in the Mon Valley, and the The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown.
Food Helpers expresses the organization’s appreciation to their generous supporters and volunteers, including donors to 2000 Turkeys, the 2000 Turkeys committee, donors to Food Helpers, and the Washington Wild Things, the Roll R Way Skate Center – Donora, the Pavilion at Star Lake, and Duritza’s Shop ‘N Save.
Anyone wishing to volunteer for these distributions can sign up at www.foodhelpers.org/volunteer.
