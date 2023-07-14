The Washington PA Food Group’s fourth anniversary party will be held Sunday, July 16, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Tonya’s Tavern, 2398 Jefferson Ave., Washington, with proceeds going to Izzy Strong, to benefit Isabelle Heather, 12, a Trinity Middle School student who is battling Ewing’s sarcoma.
The event includes live music, vendors, raffle baskets and fundraising items, including T-shirts. Monetary donations also are being accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.